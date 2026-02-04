Noah Pacht and More to Star in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

The cast will be led by Noah Pacht as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura as “Johnny Cade,” and more.
The Outsiders has revealed the new Broadway cast, including six actors making their Broadway debuts, that will begin performances together on Tuesday, March 17 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The cast will be led by Noah Pacht (John Proctor is the Villain) as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura (Broadway debut,The Notebook National Tour) as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia (joined the company earlier this year as a swing) as “Dallas Winston,” Dan Berry (originated the role of “Paul” in the Broadway company) as “Darrel Curtis,” Sutton James Kaylor(Broadway debut) as “Sodapop Curtis,” Nicholas McDonough (Broadway debut, Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey (a swing in the original Broadway company) as “Paul.” Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance” and Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit” continue with the company.
Also joining the company are Runako Campbell (The Great Gatsby), Brandon Lee Jordan (Broadway debut), Abby Matsusaka (The Outsiders on tour), Alejandro Mullerdahlberg (& Juliet), Logan Gray Saad (Broadway debut, Moulin Rouge! The Musical on tour), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby) and Wes Williams (Broadway debut, The Great Gatsby in South Korea). The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne and Cole Zieser.