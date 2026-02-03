Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall

Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will star in a concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 3, 2026 and Radio City Music Hall, date to be announced.

The concerts will be directed and conducted live by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown in celebration of the musical’s 25th anniversary. Tickets on sale Friday, February 6 at 10 AM. Zegler and Platt will star in a concert production of The Last Five Years in London.

The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage.

Rachel Zegler gained wide recognition for her performance as María in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation West Side Story (2021), winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

She has since portrayed Anthea in the superhero action film Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Lucy Gray Baird in the teen dystopian drama The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), and the titular character in the musical fantasy Snow White (2025), which generated significant controversy and was considered to be a box-office bomb. On stage, she made her Broadway debut playing Juliet in Romeo and Juliet (2024), and her West End debut as the titular character in the musical Evita (2025).

The son of film and theater producer Marc Platt and philanthropist Julie Platt, Ben Platt began his acting career in musical theater as a child and appeared in productions of The Sound of Music (2006) and The Book of Mormon (2012–2015), rising to prominence for originating the title role in the Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen (2015–2017). His performance in the latter earned him multiple accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical (making him the youngest solo recipient of the award at the time), a Daytime Emmy, and a Grammy Award. Platt reprised the role of Evan Hansen in the 2021 film adaptation of the musical, produced by his father. His portrayal of Leo Frank in the 2023 Broadway revival of Parade earned him nominations for a Tony and a Grammy.

Platt's film credits include the Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017), Ricki and the Flash (2015), Run This Town (2019), and Theater Camp (2023), the latter of which he also co-wrote. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.



Platt signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and released his debut studio album Sing to Me Instead in March 2019. In May 2020, the concert film Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall debuted on Netflix. Platt's second studio album Reverie was released on August 13, 2021. After signing with Interscope in 2023, Platt's third studio album Honeymind was released on May 31, 2024.



Platt held a three-week residency at the Palace Theatre, the first announced event at the theater since its renovations began in 2018. The residency ran for 18 performances between May 28, 2024, and June 15, 2024, and included special guests Kacey Musgraves, Kristin Chenoweth, Alex Newell, Kristen Bell, Meghan Trainor, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Dreyfuss, Micaela Diamond, Gaten Matarazzo and Brian d'Arcy James. On April 11, 2024, the second single "Cherry on Top" was released alongside the announcement of The Honeymind Tour, a 21-city North American tour that began on June 18, 2024, in Boston and concluded July 27, 2024, in Seattle.



On August 10, 2025, Platt released a streaming version of Addison Rae's song "Diet Pepsi" after performing it at the 2025 Las Culturista Culture Awards. Platt also performed a two-week, 10 performance residency at L.A.'s Ahmanson Theatre from December 12–21, 2025.

