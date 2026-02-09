SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM Receives Cast Recording After 17 Years

An Original Cast Recording has been released for the musical Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream, 17 years after it was originally produced. The musical, created by Roger Bean, premiered in 2009. The album features original cast members Doug Carpenter, Ryan Castellino, Jim Holdridge, Daniel Tatar, and Jessica Keenan Wynn.

Stream the album below or on other streaming services here.

Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time! Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, then along comes handsome heartthrob Duke to send the whole situation spinning.

The ‘60s hits say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops” and “The Glory of Love.” Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical Award, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering – let's hear it for the boys!

The original production at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, California was directed by Bean and was produced by David Elzer. It premiered on August 7, 2009, and starred Daniel Tatar, Jim Holdridge, Ryan Castellino, Doug Carpenter and Jessica Keenan Wynn.