Video: How JUST IN TIME Was Redesigned For Its Relaxed Performance

Lighting designer Justin Townsend is sharing how Just in Time became an "all-access" experience for its recent relaxed performance for TDF. In a new video on their social media, Townsend revealed that he had gone through the entire show cue by cue to ensure that the performance was suitable for all audiences.

A Relaxed Performance is for members of the neurodivergent communities and anyone who might benefit from a more flexible atmosphere. These performances are designed for those who may find the conventions of a traditional theatre performance challenging – such as having the audience in darkness, not being able to come and go from your seat and not being allowed to be vocal during the performance.

"It's a very smart show in the sense that we reached out to professionals who work in this field to say, 'What do we need to do and how do we need to do it?,'" he shared.

Prior to the performance, doctors were brought in to point out specific areas that needed to be worked on and shared what needed to be paid attention to. Examples included lightly bringing the house lights up so everyone can feel safe, eliminating the strobe lights, and eliminating unnecessary movement.

With the production featuring over one thousand lighting cues, the team ensured that each cue being handcrafted for the relaxed performance.

About Just in Time

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.