MASQUERADE Seeking Participants for GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance

Later this month, the off-Broadway production of Masquerade will haunt the stages of morning television. Cast from the immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera will perform on Good Morning America on February 26, and the company is looking for audience members to complete the experience.

In an Instagram post, the production detailed instructions for how to be featured in the broadcast. To submit, willing participants must post a photo or video in their "most extravagant Masquerade attire", which includes black, silver, or white evening wear, and tag the account.

Chosen participants will be notified via DM from the @masqueradenyc account, and are required to be available on Tuesday, February 24, from 11 am-1 pm, and Thursday, February 26, from 4:40 am-9 am. Submissions close Wednesday, February 1,8 at 11:59 pm ET. Travel and lodging for the visit are not covered. Take a look at the post below.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Best availability in February. Due to popular demand, the production will now play an additional 14 weeks through Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 218 West 57th Street.

Masquerade is based on The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.

Same day tickets can also be accessed via the Black Tie Standby Line, an in-person cancellation line offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line. The Black Tie Standby Line operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Photo Credit: Oscar Ouk