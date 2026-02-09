Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Making Rent with Tim Weil

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, we dive into all the latest bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then, Tim Weil, a renowned composer and music director, discusses his journey in the world of Broadway, particularly focusing on his upcoming book 'Making Rent'.

He shares insights into the role of an arranger, the impact of Jonathan Larson's legacy, and the artistic journey that led him to work on the iconic musical RENT. We touch on the longevity of the show and its significance in the theater community, and how Jonathan Larson's artistry will influence decades to come. Tim is so wonderful, U don't wanna miss this episode!