Video: COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's production of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Check out all-new video of the production.

The production began performances Wednesday, February 4, and officially opens this Sunday, February 8 at Paper Mill Playhouse in a run continuing through Sunday, March 1. Due to audience demand, an additional performance of Come From Away has just been added on Tuesday, February 17 at 7:30PM.

Inspired by a partnership with Pay It Forward 9/11, everyone who attends Come From Away at Paper Mill is invited to help promote kindness and unity in their own communities by “Paying It Forward” and performing acts of kindness towards strangers, in turn asking them to do the same. With over 35,000 audience members expected during the run, the Paper Mill community hopes to inspire a ripple effect of good deeds into Millburn, New Jersey, and beyond.