Colman Domingo's Nat King Cole Biopic Gets Title, New Updates

Unforgettable, Colman Domingo's Nat King Cole musical biopic, has been boarded by Lionsgate for international sales, Deadline reports. This comes just ahead of the European Film Market next week, where the film is expected to be shopped around to potential buyers.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Domingo will lead the film as Cole, also co-writing, producing, and directing the project. Depending on the production schedule, this would likely mark the Tony nominee's directorial debut, as he's also slated to helm the Sydney Sweeney-led Kim Novak biopic Scandalous.

This is far from Domingo's first outing with biographical projects. He previously wrote the book for the 2018 Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and also worked on a Nat King Cole show for the stage, co-writing Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole, which premiered at The Geffen Playhouse in 2019 and played at New York Theatre Workshop last year. Domingo co-wrote the screenplay for Unforgettable with Vernon Scott.

The movie is said to follow "Cole's journey as musician and quiet revolutionary, navigating racial injustice, Hollywood sabotage and self doubt to ensure his legacy and help pave the way for future generations of artists and Black men and women."

Colman Domingo is an actor of the stage and screen who has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Laurence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple, along with the theater drama Sing Sing. He voiced the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good and is starring as Michael Jackson's father, Joe, in the upcoming biopic Michael.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.

