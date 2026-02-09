A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser to Play Summer Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

RIAA Gold Certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced their summer tour titled “Straight No Chaser Beach Bash.” The nine-member group will perform songs of summer from the last six decades, including Pharrell Williams' "Happy" and Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance."

“Straight No Chaser Summer Beach Bash” will kick off June 16, 2026 at Count Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey and runs through July 12, 2026 with the final stop being at Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama. Most stops on the tour will be the group’s only local performance of 2026. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 13 here.

The “Summer Beach Bash” announcement follows the group’s 2025 marathon fall tour, “Holiday Road,” where they played 63 shows in the last three months of the year. Their newest holiday album, also titled Holiday Road, featured guest appearances from Mickey Guyton, John Splithoff, and Hunter Hayes, whose collaboration, “Christmas is Different,” landed on holiday playlists from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Vevo.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser has since earned 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than a billion streams with 3 million albums sold worldwide, and more than 100 million YouTube views.

“STRAIGHT NO CHASER BEACH BASH” Dates

* denotes matinee and evening show

# On Sale TBD

JUNE

16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

18 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

19 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

21 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

23 - North Bethesda, MD - Music Center at Strathmore

24 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

25 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre

26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

27 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

28 - Havre de Grace, MD - The STAR Centre*

29 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

30 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

JULY

2 - Petoskey, MI - Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

3 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

5 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

7 - Warren, PA - Struthers Library

8 - Saratoga, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

9 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

10 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts #

11 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

12 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine