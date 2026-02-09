A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser to Play Summer Tour

“Straight No Chaser Summer Beach Bash” will kick off June 16, 2026 at Count Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey.
RIAA Gold Certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced their summer tour titled “Straight No Chaser Beach Bash.” The nine-member group will perform songs of summer from the last six decades, including Pharrell Williams' "Happy" and Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance."
“Straight No Chaser Summer Beach Bash” will kick off June 16, 2026 at Count Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey and runs through July 12, 2026 with the final stop being at Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama. Most stops on the tour will be the group’s only local performance of 2026. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 13 here.
The “Summer Beach Bash” announcement follows the group’s 2025 marathon fall tour, “Holiday Road,” where they played 63 shows in the last three months of the year. Their newest holiday album, also titled Holiday Road, featured guest appearances from Mickey Guyton, John Splithoff, and Hunter Hayes, whose collaboration, “Christmas is Different,” landed on holiday playlists from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Vevo.
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser has since earned 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than a billion streams with 3 million albums sold worldwide, and more than 100 million YouTube views.
* denotes matinee and evening show
# On Sale TBD
JUNE
16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center
17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
18 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
19 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 - Great Barrington, MA - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
21 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
23 - North Bethesda, MD - Music Center at Strathmore
24 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
25 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre
26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
27 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
28 - Havre de Grace, MD - The STAR Centre*
29 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier
30 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
JULY
2 - Petoskey, MI - Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium
3 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
5 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
7 - Warren, PA - Struthers Library
8 - Saratoga, NY - Universal Preservation Hall
9 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
10 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts #
11 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
12 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center
Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
