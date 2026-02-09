Jake Shane to Make Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Jake Shane will make his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich on February 17 at the Nederlander Theatre. Shane joins Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun, and Jenny Slate in the final weeks of the run where all four will be making their Broadway debuts.

With direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence (including songs from their beloved album Family Business), All Out is written by Mr. Rich and is performed with a rotating cast of four actors. The current cast of All Out includes Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, and Craig Robinson in their Broadway debuts through February 15. Shane joins the long list of comedy legends who have been a part of the All Out family including, ERIC ANDRE, Ike Barinholtz, Abbi Jacobson, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Schwartz, Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Mike Birbiglia. Ashley Park departs the production due to scheduling conflicts.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. Kevin Del Aguila, Matt Lipkins and Olivia Puckett serve as understudies for the production.