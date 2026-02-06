Video: Say 'Hello' to Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix joins us for a heartfelt and wide-ranging conversation where she opens up about her career in a way she rarely does. From the intensity and visibility of Dancing with the Stars to the film roles that made her a fan favorite, Elaine reflects on the twists, risks, and reinventions that have shaped her path in Hollywood. She talks candidly about longevity, creative growth, and learning to trust timing — even when the road doesn’t look the way you imagined.



Now, she’s stepping back into live theater with Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations in Rochester, and this return feels especially meaningful. We talk about why the stage feels like home again, what live audiences give performers that no camera can, and how this moment marks a full-circle chapter in her journey. It’s reflective, funny, and deeply human — a conversation about honoring where you’ve been while staying excited about what’s still ahead.

