Black Theatre United Announces BTU Collective & New Board Members

Black Theatre United (BTU) just announced the BTU Collective, a new wave of leadership within the organization. The BTU Collective is a dynamic collective of leaders, artists, and advocates committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion within the theater industry. As the forward-thinking arm of BTU, the BTU Collective plays an essential role in amplifying BTU’s mission and helping shape the future of Black theatre. The BTU Collective supports BTU’s strategic initiatives through collaboration, advocacy, community engagement, and programming. Members contribute fresh perspectives while serving as ambassadors of BTU’s values across the industry and beyond.

This year’s BTU Collective includes a talented and passionate group of artists and industry professionals, including Co-Chairs Michael Oloyede and Lakisha May, Kaliswa Brewster, Kalyne Coleman, Ezra Ezzard, Mister Fitzgerald, Erica A. Hart, and Nikiya Mathis.

Black Theatre United is also thrilled to announce new board members Bryan Maxwell Collins, Darrelle A. Johnson and Kevin Brown. They join current board members Joseph P. Benincasa, Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Carin Ford, LaChanze, Capathia Jenkins, Molly John, Norm Lewis, Ginger McKnight-Chavers, Michael McElroy, Wendell Pierce, Tamara Tunie, Vanessa Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Schele Williams.

For more information visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

BIOS:

Michael Oloyede is a Nigerian-American actor, producer, and creator, and the founder of Scene & Heard, a creative community that provides space for TV and film writers, producers, directors, and actors to connect, collaborate, and develop original work. Oloyede has demonstrated his range across film, television, and stage, most recently making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, where he originated four distinct roles. Behind the scenes, he continues to build platforms that champion underrepresented voices. As a founding force behind The Creative Collective NYC and CultureCon, he helped create pathways for emerging talent and creatives of color to thrive. He is also a Webby Award-winning creative director, recognized for leading some of the industry’s most impactful cultural campaigns. In addition, as a co-founder of The Lay Out, Oloyede helped shape spaces for Black joy, healing, and celebration through community-centered gatherings. Michael is currently based in Los Angeles and works bi-coastally, continuing to bridge storytelling, strategy, and community in all that he does.

Lakisha May is an actor, producer, and advocate. As an actor, Lakisha has originated roles on Broadway in Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Off-Broadway in shows such as Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody, and regionally in shows like Robert Askins’ The Squirrels. No stranger to the classics, Lakisha was just recently in Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness (CSC) and Molière’s The Miser (MIP). Her on-screen acting credits include “Law and Order: SVU,” “City on a Hill,” “Historias del Canal,” and others. Lakisha is an assistant producer with LaChanze Productions and with her company (CCC) has produced films with Nikyatu Jusu, Rashad Frett (Ricky, Sundance 2025), Saheem Ali and other artists. Her work as an artist is informed by her service in the community. As an advocate, Lakisha served as chair of the James Beard Leadership Awards Committee. Last summer, she was the host and lead organizer of SÜPRMARKT’s grand opening block party, shutting down Slauson Ave in South Central, LA. SÜPRMARKT is a low cost organic vegan grocery store. Lakisha is a proud alumna of Spelman College and holds an MFA in acting from The American Conservatory Theater.

BTU NEW BOARD MEMBER BIOGRAPHIES

Bryan Maxwell Collins. Born in the United States to a father who became a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and a mother who worked as a nurse and healthcare executive, Bryan Collins learned early about the power of complex systems – and how to effectively transform them for greater impact. As a child, he demonstrated a natural gift for organization: meticulously placing toys into purposeful containers, drawing blueprints for buildings and cities, and structuring elaborate games with friends in the streets. Yet beyond his innate talent for perfecting systems, growing up in twelve different cities taught him the invaluable lessons of adaptability and the art of finding common threads that unite diverse communities. Today, Bryan is a distinguished leader in systems thinking and organizational transformation. Armed with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Information Systems and over two decades of experience spanning tech, professional services, academia, logistics, and healthcare, Bryan has devoted his career to examining the systems that drive organizations, deconstructing them to understand how each component functions, and then rebuilding them to create stronger, more equitable foundations. He possesses a particular expertise in revitalizing systems that have reached critical junctures, applying systematic approaches to restructure them for sustainable success. Bryan's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion runs deep, informed by both his multicultural upbringing and his professional dedication to systemic change. At Google, where he currently serves as Head of Strategy and Operations in Google’s Global Go-To-Market Organization in New York City, Bryan has taken a comprehensive systems-level approach to scaling strategic operations and capabilities globally for sales enablement. In addition, in his current role, Bryan own’s operational excellence through P&L management, process improvement, and strategic planning to achieve business transformation and efficiency gains. Bryan's career trajectory reflects his versatility and impact across industries. Prior to Google, he served as Director of Healthcare Performance Improvement at Kaiser Permanente, Strategic Process Consultant at McKesson, and Vice President at Bank of the West. His seven-year tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers as Manager of Advisory Services established his reputation for driving organizational change across diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, banking, academia, and logistics. Bryan's expertise is underscored by an impressive array of professional certifications: Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Business Analyst Professional (CBAP), Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt (CSSMBB), and Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

Bryan's passion for the arts and storytelling as catalysts for social change aligns naturally with Black Theatre United's mission. He understands that theatre serves as both mirror and lamp – reflecting societal realities while illuminating paths toward justice and healing. His systems-thinking approach, combined with his commitment to racial equity and his track record of driving meaningful organizational transformation, positions him to contribute strategically to BTU's vital work in advancing Black voices and stories in theatre. Currently residing in New York City, Bryan continues to seek opportunities where his unique blend of strategic vision, operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to equity can drive significant progress toward a more inclusive and just world.

Darrelle Johnson is a visionary, people-centered leader with more than 20 years of experience in Human Capital Management across performing arts, luxury hospitality, and airline catering. She has guided people and culture strategies that align business goals with human-centered practices, including mergers, HRIS implementations, and organizational change, always with a focus on preserving creative integrity and organizational stability. She currently serves as Vice President of People and Culture at the New York Philharmonic, overseeing Human Resources and Social Impact for one of the country’s leading cultural institutions. Previously, as Vice President of People and Culture at Jujamcyn Theaters, she launched the company’s first fellowship and mentorship program and advanced equitable practices that elevated employee engagement. Most recently, she served as Director of Inclusion and Diversity at The Broadway League, where she led industry-wide initiatives to strengthen workplace culture and belonging across commercial theatre. Darrelle mentors early-career professionals, volunteers with Lehman College’s School of the Arts and other cultural organizations and serves on the Black Theatre United 7G Committee. Recognized for her dynamic and collaborative leadership, she is skilled at building trust between creative and operational teams while fostering inclusive and sustainable workplace cultures. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Darrelle holds a degree from Nova Southeastern University, is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional, and a member of IDC® and The Society for Diversity. Learn more at LinkedIn.

Kevin Brown is EY Americas Business Planning Reporting & Analytics Leader, with deep experience in helping large global enterprises transform their financial planning and analysis functions using innovative solutions enabled by artificial intelligence and automation. He focuses on driving improvement in the areas of financial reporting and consolidations, management reporting, planning, budgeting and forecasting, and artificial intelligence. In addition to his client serving roles, Kevin has held leadership roles in inclusive leadership and social impact, working with both EY professionals and the community. He has served as the Americas leader for EY's Digital Divide initiative aimed at working across the public and private sectors to establish an ecosystem that provides internet connectivity, hardware, and mentoring for families who are not able to participate in the virtual world because of inadequate access to computers or broadband services. He is also the New York City lead for EY Ripples, which is EY’s Corporate Responsibility program with a goal of positively impacting the lives of 1 billion people across the world by the year 2020. Kevin has significant advisory board experience, including being selected to serve the Executive Leadership of EY on several governance and advisory councils, including: The Global Governance Council (GGC) - Advising the office of the Global Chairman of EY LLP; GGC Technology Subcommittee Chair - Represents the interests of the global partners of the EY LLP in matters relating to internal and client facing technology investments; Americas Advisory Council (AAC) and US Partner /Principal Council (PPC) member - Advises the office of Americas / US Chair and Managing; and Presiding Partner of the Americas Consulting Forum - Advises the office of the Vice Chair and Americas Consulting Leader.He serves on the board of Per Scholas (Vice Chair), The Roundabout Theatre in New York, the YMCA of Greater New York, and the Howard University School of Business. Kevin lives in New York and has a personal passion for investing in the next generation through mentoring, training, and career experiences. He is an advocate for the business community taking an increasingly powerful role in solving society’s most pressing problems.