Interview: Caitlin Green of TONSILS + TWEEZERS at Old Fitz Theatre

The Old Fitz is lighting for a stellar year of new and emerging works. Bumping into the iconic space in the coming weeks is Sharehouse Production Company, built from the ground up by a group of keen and dedicated artists who are breaking onto the scene. Their first work, Tonsil + Tweezers, is soon to open with a stellar cast of fresh graduates in Sydney and explores the nitty gritty of friendship, manhood and the conversations people share. I caught up with Caitlin Green, one of the producers at Sharehouse to chat about the work, what audiences can expect and the future of the Sydney indie scene.

Describe Tonsils + Tweezers in three words

Chaos, Let go.

What drew you to the work originally - what was it that stood out?

Will O’Mahony was a favourite teacher of mine at WAAPA, he was probably everyone’s favourite teacher. We worked with his writing a lot in class, although not this specific play. I first read Tonsils + Tweezers in 2022 while I was still at acting school, and it just stuck with me. Will is a total genius. His writing feels lived-in and layered and personal and funny, but in a way that just sneaks up on you.

Masculinity is something that I think about constantly. Maybe that’s because I’m a woman, or maybe it’s just because it’s everywhere. But there’s a real hunger, I think, for work that doesn’t look away from how difficult this moment in time is. Tonsils + Tweezers says the things that you’re not supposed to say out loud. It shows a male friendship that is tender and violent and ruined and beautiful all at once.

This production is built entirely of emerging artists and practitioners. Why do you think it's vital for industry and audiences to attend productions made by emerging creatives?

I think there’s something really alive about work made by emerging artists. It hasn’t learned how to be careful yet. You’re not bending the knee to donors or answering to higher-ups. You’re just unapologetically making the work you want to see.

Theatre, generally, is just hard to make at the moment, at every level. But independent theatre is being hit the hardest. Making work with next to no money takes so much belief and care. Independent theatre is kind of a freaking miracle. It exists because people choose it again and again. I’m so deeply grateful to our whole team and the team at The Fitz, who are pouring their hearts into this production simply because they believe in the art.

Tonsils + Tweezers is no pretty show. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. What do you think is the draw of this work?

That’s exactly what I love about it. It’s messy. Indie theatre especially leaves so much room for that. Work that’s experimental and rough around the edges.

Will actually said this thing in class that’s stayed with me ever since: “Drive it like you stole it”. He was telling us off for leaving gaps in between dialogue that you could drive a bus through. But it feels like a perfect way to describe this play. Tonsils+Tweezers doesn’t slow down for its audience. It moves fast, takes huge risks, and asks you to surrender yourself to the journey. It trusts the audience to keep up. That's my favourite kind of theatre.

What do you want audiences to walk out feeling?

I don't think there is any right way to feel after this show, but I absolutely hope they are feeling. Good theatre at least, is supposed to challenge you and churn your guts. So BIG feelings afterwards ideally.

What’s next for Sharehouse Production Company?

I’m hoping for a whole lot more of this. More collaboration with early-career artists, and more work that’s a little unhinged and actually deals with what feels pressing right now. We want to keep making work that you can only make when it’s your first lap around the block because platforming emerging artists has always been our north star.

In a more concrete sense, though, we’ll definitely have something up at Sydney Fringe. That one is going to be a collaboration by our whole producing team, so it is shaping up to be really exciting.