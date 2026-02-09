BRAN CASTLE: THE MUSICAL Will Hold Industry Presentation This Month

A private industry presentation will take place this month for Bran Castle: The Musical, with two performances set for Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20 in New York City.

The cast for these presentations includes Katie Webber (Chess, The Great Gatsby, Wicked) as Carmilla; Aléna Watters (West Side Story, Mrs. Doubtfire, Bad Cinderella) as Vadoma; Justin Sargent (Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, Bonnie & Clyde) as Beaublair; and Chloé Nadon-Enriquez (Chess, Bad Cinderella) as Miss Jia. The ensemble includes Darius Aushay, Natalie Ballenger, Cameron Mitchell Bell(Drag: The Musical), Tzintli Cerda, Kabir Gandhi, and Jonathan Gabriel Mousset. Introducing Lenka Z as Mirela and Aidan Cole as Vladimir.

Directed by Simon Phillips (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Bran Castle: The Musical features a book, music and lyrics by creator Donald Nolan. The creative team includes Nate Patten (music direction), Sam David (arrangements), Christopher Jahnke (orchestrations), Will Pomerantz (associate direction), and Gabriela Tylesova (costume and set design). LDK Productions is the general manager, with casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Louis Crocco is the production stage manager and Zachary Sayre and Alden Kennedy are assistant stage managers.

High in the mountains of 19th-century Eastern Europe, actual revolution is stirring. As the Church moves to abolish slavery and the nobility resists, Mirela, a young Roma slave, escapes in search of her sold-away mother.

Mirela's journey leads her to Bran Castle, a place ruled as much by superstition as by blood, where ancient prophecies, political unrest, and supernatural forces collide. When a fortune teller proclaims her arrival a prophecy come true, Mirela finds herself between the hope of freedom of Roma slaves and the power of the darkness behind the castle walls.

Soon, Mirela encounters Vladimir, the cultured and conflicted Count of Bran Castle struggling to reclaim his humanity, after being drawn into darkness by Carmilla, a powerful vampire countess determined to use the political upheaval to usurp the throne and rule the castle through fear and blood.

On the eve of the Winter Solstice Festival, with revolution on the brink and Carmilla tightening her grip, Mirela must choose between saving the Count from darkness or giving her life to break centuries of bondage. Set against an elegant, emotionally driven score, Bran Castle is a sweeping Gothic musical about love versus power, destiny versus choice, and mysticism lurks within the shadows of the crystal ball.

For more information, visit BranCastleTheMusical.com.