YOU GOT OLDER Extends At The Cherry Lane Theatre Off-Broadway

The Off-Broadway return of the Obie Award-winning play You Got Older by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron will present a two-week extension. Directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman in a new production, performances of You Got Older will begin Thursday February 12, 2026, at the newly reopened Cherry Lane Theatre, with an official opening set for Monday February 23. Previously announced for a limited run through March 29, the production will now play through Sunday April 12, 2026.

After losing both her job and her boyfriend (comes with the territory when you're dating your boss), an unmoored and unsettled Mae (Alia Shawkat) returns to her small Washington hometown to take care of her ailing father. When she unexpectedly meets a mysterious stranger, she has the startling realization that maybe the intimacy she's been craving is easier with the unknown, rather than with her own family. Blending reality and fantasy, You Got Older reunites Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron with Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman for this tender and darkly comic play about family, illness, and cowboys — and how to remain standing when everything you know comes crashing down around you.

You Got Older features Alia Shawkat as Mae, Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman as Dad, Misha Brooks as Matthew, Caleb Joshua Eberhardt as Mac, Spenser Granese as Cowboy, Nadine Malouf as Hannah, and Nina White as Jenny.

The understudies for the production will be Paul Cooper, Jonah O'Hara-David, Carl Palmer, and Nicole Rodenburg.

Written by Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman, You Got Older will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Obie Award winner Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design and composition by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger. Aura Michelle is the Production Stage Manager and Taylor Williams, CSA is the casting director.