Video: Watch Whitney Leavitt Perform 'Roxie' on Her Opening Night in CHICAGO

Last night, Dancing with the Stars semi-finalist and star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt made her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway. The hit musical has released footage of Leavitt in the role, performing "Roxie" and an iconic moment of dialogue in the opening scene.

Also at Monday's performance, Chicago also welcomed back Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart” and ensemble members Tia Altinay and Chelsea James. Joining the cell block at this performance were M. Kilgore as “Mary Sunshine” along with new ensemble members Austin Dunn, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Christopher Kelley and Jeff Sullivan.

Watch Leavitt take first bows, along with a speech from Sophie Carmen Jones to welcome the new cast members.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Whitney Leavitt is a Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Whitney was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A millennial mom of three, she’s built a loyal digital following, amassing over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.