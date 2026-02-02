Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2026- THE GREAT GATSBY Behind the Scenes and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day with all the latest buzz from on and off the stage. Take an exclusive tour of Samantha Pauly’s backstage Broadway crib at The Great Gatsby, and check out a mind-bending look at An Ark with Todd Eckert. We’ve got your first peek at Encores! rehearsals for High Spirits and a moving tribute to beloved actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara. Plus, don’t miss video highlights from the Merrily We Roll Along film—featuring Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke—and your go-to Broadway streaming guide for February. There’s so much more, from new tour announcements and show news to special industry insights—so pour your coffee and catch up on all things theatre!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, February 4

High Spirits opens at New York City Center

Sunday, February 8

Oedipus closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Samantha Pauly Shows Off Her Broadway Crib When Samantha Pauly isn't onstage in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, her party's roaring on backstage at the Broadway Theatre! In this video, watch as she welcomes us to her Broadway crib for inside look at her most cherished art, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, all of her favorite fan-made treasures.



Video: Todd Eckert Is Ready to Blow Your Mind with AN ARK Todd Eckert joins The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation about An Ark at The Shed, the bold mixed-reality theatrical experience redefining what live performance can be. Watch in this video!



Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HIGH SPIRITS at Encores! Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits, which is running from February 4 through 15, 2026. In this video, watch as the cast chats about what therarely seen musical is all about and gives a special sneak peek.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

by Josh Sharpe

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

The first look has been unveiled at Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn as the iconic Beatles on set from the highly anticipated The Beatles- A Four Film Cinematic Event. Check out the photos here.. ( more... Discovering Broadway is launching of a new annual commissioning initiative. In addition to its writers' retreats, concerts, and master class programs, the organization will now commission one new musical each year.. ( more... The Movement Theatre Company has commissioned two new theatrical works set to be developed in 2026. These commissions aim to expand the company's repertoire and support innovative playwrights.. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the award-winning actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, has passed away at the age of 71.. ( more...

Review: BALLAD LINES, Southwark Playhouse Elephant

by Cindy Marcolina

A journey through time and memory, Ballad Lines must be one of the most exciting new musicals to hit the stage in some time. We follow Sarah, an American queer woman, as she dives headfirst into her family’s roots. Through the centuries, the same melodies come back to link the women who came before her. It’s a story about female anger, patriarchal conflict, sacrifice, and the deep cathartic pull of feminine energy. Blending traditional folk music from Scotland, Ireland, and the Appalachian mountains with standard pop, Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo write a visceral reminder of the power of choice.. (more...)

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Major

by Joshua Wright

by Joshua Wright

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new principal cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 3rd. They will join a company that will include the recently announced Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda.. ( more... Eva Noblezada is postponing her return to the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, as she is currently recovering from a vocal injury. . ( more... Heathers the Musical has suspended any stage door activities due to extreme weather conditions. The Off-Broadway musical, which has gained a cult following and draws large crowds, has announced that the it is suspended until further notice.. ( more... The polish non-replica production of Wicked at Teatr Muzyczny ROMA has announced they will release a cast recording. This is the first time the musical has ever been staged in Poland.. ( more... The full Korean cast has been announced for the first international production of Lempicka, opening March 21 at NOL Theater Coex in Seoul.. ( more... After 17 years, the nightclub Bowery Electric will be closing its doors. The newly-renovated Bowery Palace will open in its place. Learn more about what the new venue has in store here. . ( more...

Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2026 - Where to Watch KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN & More

by Josh Sharpe

This February, Broadway fans will be treated to many new things to stream, including a new episode of The Muppet Show with Sabrina Carpenter, an animated movie featuring Cole Escola, Ryan Murphy's Love Story, and Kiss of the Spider Woman with Jennifer Lopez.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Listen Up

"Paciencia y fe!" - In the Heights

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!