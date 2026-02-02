 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2026- THE GREAT GATSBY Behind the Scenes and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Feb. 02, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day with all the latest buzz from on and off the stage. Take an exclusive tour of Samantha Pauly’s backstage Broadway crib at The Great Gatsby, and check out a mind-bending look at An Ark with Todd Eckert. We’ve got your first peek at Encores! rehearsals for High Spirits and a moving tribute to beloved actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara. Plus, don’t miss video highlights from the Merrily We Roll Along film—featuring Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke—and your go-to Broadway streaming guide for February. There’s so much more, from new tour announcements and show news to special industry insights—so pour your coffee and catch up on all things theatre!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Samantha Pauly Shows Off Her Broadway Crib

When Samantha Pauly isn't onstage in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, her party's roaring on backstage at the Broadway Theatre! In this video, watch as she welcomes us to her Broadway crib for inside look at her most cherished art, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, all of her favorite fan-made treasures.
Video: Todd Eckert Is Ready to Blow Your Mind with AN ARK

Todd Eckert joins The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation about An Ark at The Shed, the bold mixed-reality theatrical experience redefining what live performance can be. Watch in this video!
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HIGH SPIRITS at Encores!

Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits, which is running from February 4 through 15, 2026. In this video, watch as the cast chats about what therarely seen musical is all about and gives a special sneak peek.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2026- THE GREAT GATSBY Behind the Scenes and More Image Video: Michelle Visage in 'Beware of the Storms' Music Video From SEA WITCH
by Stephi Wild
A brand new music video, 'Beware of the Storms', has been released from the musical Sea Witch, featuring Michelle Visage, ahead of the show's world premiere production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2026- THE GREAT GATSBY Behind the Scenes and More Image Video: Karan Brar, Brandon Flynn and More in DATA Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at footage of the New York Stage premiere of Data by Matthew Libby, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The production stars Karan Brar, and more. . (more...)

​​​Video: Watch a New Sneak Peek Clip From THE MUPPET SHOW Special
by Josh Sharpe
The Muppets are back! Check out a new sneak peek from the special episode of The Muppet Show, featuring Kermit the Frog and Scooter as they realize they have booked too many acts for their show. . (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke Star in Clip From MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a clip from the cinematic interpretation of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, featuring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Photos: First Look at Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, & More in 4-Part BEATLES Movie
by Josh Sharpe
The first look has been unveiled at Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn as the iconic Beatles on set from the highly anticipated The Beatles- A Four Film Cinematic Event. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
Industry Insights
Discovering Broadway Launches New Musical Commission; Zack Zadek Receives First
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Discovering Broadway is launching of a new annual commissioning initiative.  In addition to its writers' retreats, concerts, and master class programs, the organization will now commission one new musical each year.. (more...)
The Movement Theatre Company to Commission Two New Works in 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Movement Theatre Company has commissioned two new theatrical works set to be developed in 2026. These commissions aim to expand the company's repertoire and support innovative playwrights.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Award-Winning Actress and Comedian Catherine O'Hara Passes Away at 71
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the award-winning actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, has passed away at the age of 71.. (more...)

Review: BALLAD LINES, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Cindy Marcolina
A journey through time and memory, Ballad Lines must be one of the most exciting new musicals to hit the stage in some time. We follow Sarah, an American queer woman, as she dives headfirst into her family’s roots. Through the centuries, the same melodies come back to link the women who came before her. It’s a story about female anger, patriarchal conflict, sacrifice, and the deep cathartic pull of feminine energy. Blending traditional folk music from Scotland, Ireland, and the Appalachian mountains with standard pop, Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo write a visceral reminder of the power of choice.. (more...)

Ellen Harvey, Blake Hammond and More Will Join WICKED on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new principal cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 3rd. They will join a company that will include the recently announced Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda.. (more...)
Eva Noblezada Postpones Return Date to THE GREAT GATSBY Due to Vocal Injury
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Eva Noblezada is postponing her return to the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, as she is currently recovering from a vocal injury. . (more...)
HEATHERS Suspends Stage Door Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has suspended any stage door activities due to extreme weather conditions. The Off-Broadway musical, which has gained a cult following and draws large crowds, has announced that the it is suspended until further notice.. (more...)
Non-Replica Polish Production of WICKED To Release Cast Recording
by Joshua Wright
The polish non-replica production of Wicked at Teatr Muzyczny ROMA has announced they will release a cast recording. This is the first time the musical has ever been staged in Poland.. (more...)
Korean Cast Announced for Rachel Chavkin-Directed International Premiere of LEMPICKA
by Joshua Wright
The full Korean cast has been announced for the first international production of Lempicka, opening March 21 at NOL Theater Coex in Seoul.. (more...)
The Bowery Electric to Permanently Close This Weekend
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After 17 years, the nightclub Bowery Electric will be closing its doors. The newly-renovated Bowery Palace will open in its place. Learn more about what the new venue has in store here. . (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2026 - Where to Watch KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN & More
by Josh Sharpe
This February, Broadway fans will be treated to many new things to stream, including a new episode of The Muppet Show with Sabrina Carpenter, an animated movie featuring Cole Escola, Ryan Murphy's Love Story, and Kiss of the Spider Woman with Jennifer Lopez.. (more...

