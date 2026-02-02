Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2026- THE GREAT GATSBY Behind the Scenes and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Start your day with all the latest buzz from on and off the stage. Take an exclusive tour of Samantha Pauly’s backstage Broadway crib at The Great Gatsby, and check out a mind-bending look at An Ark with Todd Eckert. We’ve got your first peek at Encores! rehearsals for High Spirits and a moving tribute to beloved actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara. Plus, don’t miss video highlights from the Merrily We Roll Along film—featuring Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke—and your go-to Broadway streaming guide for February. There’s so much more, from new tour announcements and show news to special industry insights—so pour your coffee and catch up on all things theatre!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Samantha Pauly Shows Off Her Broadway Crib
When Samantha Pauly isn't onstage in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, her party's roaring on backstage at the Broadway Theatre! In this video, watch as she welcomes us to her Broadway crib for inside look at her most cherished art, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, all of her favorite fan-made treasures.
|
Video: Todd Eckert Is Ready to Blow Your Mind with AN ARK
Todd Eckert joins The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation about An Ark at The Shed, the bold mixed-reality theatrical experience redefining what live performance can be. Watch in this video!
|
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HIGH SPIRITS at Encores!
Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits, which is running from February 4 through 15, 2026. In this video, watch as the cast chats about what therarely seen musical is all about and gives a special sneak peek.
|Must Watch
| Video: Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke Star in Clip From MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a clip from the cinematic interpretation of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, featuring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke.. (more...)
| Video: Michelle Visage in 'Beware of the Storms' Music Video From SEA WITCH
by Stephi Wild
A brand new music video, 'Beware of the Storms', has been released from the musical Sea Witch, featuring Michelle Visage, ahead of the show's world premiere production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|
Video: Karan Brar, Brandon Flynn and More in DATA Off-Broadway
Video: Watch a New Sneak Peek Clip From THE MUPPET SHOW Special
by Josh Sharpe
The Muppets are back! Check out a new sneak peek from the special episode of The Muppet Show, featuring Kermit the Frog and Scooter as they realize they have booked too many acts for their show. . (more...)
Video: Jonathan Groff and Katie Rose Clarke Star in Clip From MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Review: BALLAD LINES, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Cindy Marcolina
A journey through time and memory, Ballad Lines must be one of the most exciting new musicals to hit the stage in some time. We follow Sarah, an American queer woman, as she dives headfirst into her family’s roots. Through the centuries, the same melodies come back to link the women who came before her. It’s a story about female anger, patriarchal conflict, sacrifice, and the deep cathartic pull of feminine energy. Blending traditional folk music from Scotland, Ireland, and the Appalachian mountains with standard pop, Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo write a visceral reminder of the power of choice.. (more...)
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2026 - Where to Watch KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN & More
by Josh Sharpe
This February, Broadway fans will be treated to many new things to stream, including a new episode of The Muppet Show with Sabrina Carpenter, an animated movie featuring Cole Escola, Ryan Murphy's Love Story, and Kiss of the Spider Woman with Jennifer Lopez.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Paciencia y fe!"
- In the Heights
Videos