Trevor Wayne, Jason Schmidt and More Set Final Performances in THE OUTSIDERS

Final performance dates have been revealed for some members of the original Broadway cast of The Outsiders at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

On Sunday, March 15th, original Broadway cast members Trevor Wayne (Broadway debut as a swing and currently plays “Ponyboy Curtis”), Brent Comer (Broadway debut as “Darrel Curtis”), Jason Schmidt (Broadway debut as “Sodapop Curtis”), Kevin William Paul (Broadway debut as “Bob”), Renni Anthony Magee (originated the role of “Steve”), SarahGrace Mariani (Broadway debut as “Marcia”), Melody Rose (Broadway debut as “Beverly”) along with Alex Joseph Grayson, who joined the cast in February 2025 as “Dallas Winston,” play their final performance. The week prior, on Sunday, March 8th, original Broadway cast member Tilly Evans-Krueger (played “Ace” and an associate choreographer on the production) departs.

As previously announced, Tony Award-nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch will also play his final performance as “Johnny Cade” on Sunday, March 15th.