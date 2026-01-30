Non-Replica Polish Production of WICKED To Release Cast Recording

The polish non-replica production of Wicked at Teatr Muzyczny ROMA has announced they will release a cast recording. This is the first time the musical has ever been staged in Poland. The production officially opened on April 5th, 2025 and was set to run through June but continues to extend and is now part of the theater's current repertoire, with performances on sale through April 2026. The album is set to be released February 15th.

The role of Elphaba is alternated by Natalia Krakowiak, Zofia Nowakowska, and Maria Tyszkiewicz. Glinda is played by Anna Federowicz, Patrycja Mizerska, and Agnieszka Przekupień. Fiyero is portrayed by Marcin Franc and Janek Traczyk. Madame Morrible is played by Barbara Melzer and Katarzyna Walczak, while Damian Aleksander and Tomasz Steciuk share the role of the Wizard. Joanna Gorzała and Maria Juźwin take on the role of Nessarose, with Maciej Dybowski and Karol Jankiewicz playing Boq. Dr. Dillamond is portrayed by Wojciech Dmochowski and Przemysław Redkowski.

It's unclear how performances on the album will be divided amongst alternates.

The acting and vocal ensemble includes Klaudia Buczniewska, Aleksandra Idkowska, Katarzyna Kanabus, Ula Milewska, Julia Olejarczyk, Weronika Stawska, Mateusz Górecki, Patryk Maślach, Przemysław Niedzielski, Michał Piprowski, Andrzej Skorupa, and Maciej Zaruski. The dance ensemble features Dominika Dąbkowska, Zofia Grażyńska, Agata Kuczyńska, Julia Ławrenowa, Piotr Jeznach, Łukasz Józefowicz, Jan Madej (dance captain), and Kacper Mucha. Acting and vocal swings include Małgorzata Kampa, Natalia Smagacka-Lorek, Robert Kampa, and Tomasz Wojtan, while Ewelina Kruk, Sara Sobieraj, Patryk Gładyś, and Mateusz Sobczak serve as dance swings.

The production is directed by Wojciech Kępczyński, with translation by Michał Wojnarowski. Sebastian Gonciarz serves as the second director, while musical direction and conducting are led by Jakub Lubowicz. Set design is by Mariusz Napierała, and costumes are created by Martyna Kander. Choreography and assistant directing are handled by Agnieszka Brańska. Lighting direction is by Marc Heinz, with directorial cooperation from Ewa Konstancja Bułhak. Karolina Bramowicz contributes to costume design cooperation, while Wojciech Kępczyński also provides choreographic cooperation. Sound direction is overseen by Paweł Kacprzycki, with Jan Kluszewski handling sound and surround sound direction. Hairstyles are styled by Jaga Hupało, and make-up is by Sergiusz Osmański.

Technical direction is managed by Anna Waś, with production cooperation from Alina Różankiewicz and overall production led by Ewa Bara. Piotr Skórka serves as the assistant to the music director, while vocal preparation for soloists is guided by Jacek Kotlarski and for the ensemble by Lena Zuchniak. Assistant choreographer and dance captain is Jan Madej. Assistant set design is handled by Maciej Węglarz, and assistant lighting direction is provided by Jordy Veenstra. Programming and world realization are led by Michał Mardas and Krzysztof Gantner, with special effects by Tomasz Pałasz. The stage manager for the production is Sebastian Tracz.