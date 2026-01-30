The Bowery Electric to Permanently Close This Weekend

After 17 years, the nightclub Bowery Electric will be closing its doors on On January 31.

The venue shared, "We want to thank all the great bands, DJ's, staff, and patrons that have been part of this incredible run."

The newly-renovated Bowery Palace will open February 18, 2026 in the same location, at 327 Bowery. The Bowery Palace will be a live music venue with national and local acts, as well as a dance club with DJ's and an occasional Off-Broadway theater production.

The Bowery Palace will open with a limited six-week Off-Broadway engagement of Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan, February 18 - March 29, 2026.