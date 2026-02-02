Jessica Crouch, Juliette M. Ojeda and More to Star in MAMMA MIA! Tour Year Three

The company has been revealed for The North American touring company of Mamma Mia! as the 25th Anniversary Tour heads back out on the road. Fresh off a six-month return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre, the musical will be back on tour starting March 5, 2026 in Wilmington, NC.

New principal cast include Jessica Crouch (Pretty Woman) as Donna Sheridan, Juliette M. Ojeda (The Notebook) as Sophie Sheridan, and Leland Burnett as Bill Austin. They join the returning principal company of Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Also newly joining the company are Steven Gagliano (Eddie), Maddie Garbaty (Ali), Dominic Young (Pepper), Julia Charkales, Kate Cummings, Rob Hancock, Alex Lanning, Jaden T. Martinez, Jason Mulay, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Sarah Santos, and Kristina Walz.

The returning company members also include Lena Owens (Lisa), Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Jordan De Leon, Andy Garcia, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Faith Northcutt, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Lauren Soto, and George Vickers V.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.