Korean Cast Announced for Rachel Chavkin-Directed International Premiere of LEMPICKA

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming Korean production of Lempicka, which will mark the musical’s first international staging when it opens March 21 at NOL Theater Coex in Seoul. The announcement was reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The title role of Tamara de Lempicka will be played in rotation by Kim Sun-young, Park Hye-na, and Jung Sun-ah, three of Korea’s most established musical theatre performers. The trio brings distinct performance histories to the role, with Park and Kim previously sharing leading turns in productions including Wicked and Hadestown, while Jung is known for roles such as Glinda in Wicked and Amneris in Aida.

Tamara’s lover and muse, Rafaela, will be portrayed by Cha Ji-yeon, Lina, and Son Seung-yeon. Cha most recently appeared as Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County, while Lina has previously performed in Hadestown. Son, the youngest of the three, is widely known for her powerhouse vocals and has been nicknamed Korea’s Idina Menzel.

The role of Filippo Tommaso Marinetti will be shared by Kim Ho-young and Cho Hyung-kyun, while Tamara’s husband, Tadeusz, will be played by Kim Woo-hyung and Kim Min-chul.

The Korean production will be directed by Rachel Chavkin, who earned a Tony Award for her work on Hadestown. Speaking to Korea JoongAng Daily, Chavkin said she was “wildly excited” about the assembled company and noted that roles like those in Lempicka remain rare opportunities for women performers to lead large-scale, emotionally complex musicals.

Lempicka features a book by Carson Kreitzer and music by Matt Gould and traces the life of Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka against the backdrop of early 20th-century Europe. The Seoul engagement is scheduled to run for three months beginning March 21.