Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Samantha Pauly Shows Off Her Broadway Crib

When Samantha Pauly isn't onstage in Broadway's The Great Gatsby, her party's roaring on backstage at the Broadway Theatre! In this video, watch as she welcomes us to her Broadway crib for inside look at her most cherished art, friendship bracelet collection, and of course, all of her favorite fan-made treasures.

"On this side of the stage is me, Aisha [Jackson], Lindey [Genao], and Jeremy [Jordan]," she explained. "The rest of the company is on the other side. So it's may favorite when during intermission, random people wander over and want to sit and hang out and eat my snacks!"

Pauly is a Grammy nominee and Drama Desk winner. She made her Broadway debut as the original Katherine Howard in SIX. West End: Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita. Regional: SIX, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf, Hairspray, Godspell, and more.