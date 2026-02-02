Video: John Cameron Mitchell Dons OH, MARY's Bratty Curls in HEDWIG-Inspired Teaser

John Cameron Mitchell is pulling the bratty curls down from the shelf! The writer and original star of the groundbreaking musical (turned film) Hedwig and the Angry Inch is preparing to take over as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning Tuesday, February 3, 2026, giving a first look in a new teaser featuring "Wig In A Box."

Mitchell will be seen in the smash hit play through April 26, 2026.

They join an esteemed company of actors who have donned the role’s bratty curls, including the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola, along with current ‘Mary’ Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, Hannah Solow, and Jinkx Monsoon, who recently returned to the show for an encore engagement.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.

General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.