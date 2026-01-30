Eva Noblezada Postpones Return Date to THE GREAT GATSBY Due to Vocal Injury

Eva Noblezada is postponing her return to the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, as she is currently recovering from a vocal injury. Her first performance, previously scheduled for February 5, has now been set for Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Noblezada shared the news with fans on her social media.

As previously announced, Noblezada returns to the award-winning musical this spring, starring opposite her newly wedded husband—Broadway leading man Reeve Carney—in the show’s title role when he joins the company on Monday, March 30, 2026. In preceding weeks, Eva will reunite with her original co-star Jeremy Jordan (who plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on March 7), and Ryan McCartan (who steps back into the role from March 8–29).

Noblezada and Carney join the production direct from starring as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret; The Great Gatsby marks their first reunion on the Broadway stage since Hadestown, and their first time performing together on Broadway as husband and wife.

Information regarding who will perform the role of Daisy from February 5–March 2 will be announced soon.