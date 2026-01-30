Ellen Harvey, Blake Hammond and More Will Join WICKED on Broadway

Good news! Wicked will welcome new principal cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 3rd.

Ellen Harvey will join the Wicked company as the production’s new Madame Morrible, and Blake Hammond will assume the role of The Wizard, coming to Broadway from the show’s National Tour. Carl Man will make his Broadway debut as Fiyero, direct from playing the role in London’s West End. Also joining the company, Oluchi Nwaokorie will make her Broadway debut as the new Elphaba standby.

They will join a company that will include the recently announced Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda, as well as current cast members Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose, Daniel Quadrino as Boq, and William Youmans as Dr. Dillamond, a role he originated in the original Broadway company. Lencia Kebede (Elphaba), Allie Trimm (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Brad Oscar (The Wizard), and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 1.

Bios:

Ellen Harvey (Madame Morrible). Broadway: Cabaret (Fraulein Schneider), Present Laughter (Miss Erikson w/ Kevin Kline), How To Succeed in Business... (Miss Jones w/ Daniel Radcliffe), Phantom Of The Opera (Madame Giry), The Music Man, Thou Shalt Not. National Tours: Mary Poppins, Disney’s High School Musical, Mamma Mia. Recent Favorites: Knoxville (Aunt Hannah, Asolo Rep), Murder on the Orient Express (Helen Hubbard, Old Globe), Sunset Boulevard (Norma Desmond, Broadway Sacramento). TV: “Blue Bloods,” “We Crashed,” “House of Cards,” “Blacklist,” “Gotham,” “Younger.” @ellenharveynyc

Blake Hammond (The Wizard). Broadway: Hairspray, Disney’s The Lion King, Billy Eliott, Elf, First Date, Sister Act, Living on Love, The Music Man, Kiss Me Kate and On the Town. Tours: Eight national companies including Wicked, Hello Dolly, Something Rotten, Cinderella, The Addams Family, and Joseph…Dreamcoat. Awards: When Pigs Fly (L.A. Critics), At Wit’s End (Florida Carbonell and Chicago After Dark Award), The Producers (Joseph Jefferson Nomination) and web series Then We Got Help (Indy Soap Award).

Carl Man (Fiyero) is making his Broadway debut in Wicked. Carl is the first actor of Asian descent to play Fiyero on Broadway and the first actor to play Fiyero on both Broadway and the West End. Other West End credits include & Juliet, Death Note, and the one-night-only concert of If/Then. Other credits: Disney’s Aladdin, We Will Rock You. @carlmanofficial

Oluchi Nwaokorie (Elphaba Standby) is honored to make her Broadway debut in Wicked. Recently: Parade National Tour and Radio City Christmas Spectacular. BFA in Musical Theatre and minor in MT Composition from University of Michigan c/o ‘25. She’s a proud Nigerian-American and Jackson, Mississippi native. @Oluchinwaokorie

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 23rd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “an undisputed juggernaut,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21st, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.