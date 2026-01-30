Video: Todd Eckert Is Ready to Blow Your Mind with AN ARK

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

Todd Eckert joins The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation about An Ark at The Shed, the bold mixed-reality theatrical experience redefining what live performance can be. Written by Olivier and Tony Award–winner Simon Stephens and directed by Sarah Frankcom, An Ark places audiences face-to-face with powerful performances by Ian McKellen, Golda Rosheuvel, Arinzé Kene, and Rosie Sheehy, creating an intimate journey through love, memory, connection, and the human life cycle.



Todd breaks down why this production isn’t about tech for tech’s sake, but about deepening emotional impact and audience connection. We talk risk, innovation, and what it means to be part of a project that’s pushing theater into its next chapter. Thought-provoking, timely, and unlike anything else onstage right now.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin