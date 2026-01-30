Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HIGH SPIRITS at Encores!

Click Here for More on ENCORES!

Rehearsals are officially underway for the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits, which is running from February 4 through 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit.

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

"The thing that is so humbling is that something as well crafted as Blithe Spirit, which is the book of High Spirits, is that it still holds today," explained Stone during a break from rehearsals. "And then the incredible craft around the score... there's not a melody that misses. Every day I feel very himbled by the incredible people who made this show."

In this video, watch as the cast chats about what therarely seen musical is all about and gives a special sneak peek of "You Better Love Me," "Where is the Man I Married?," and "Go Into Your Trance." Watch the full musical numbers here!