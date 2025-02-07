Videos You Missed This Week: URINETOWN, JUST IN TIME and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season has officially begun. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending February 7, 2025 with videos from Urinetown, Just In Time, and more!

What is Urinetown? Urinetown is now! Check out more scenes from Urinetown at New York City Center Encores!, including 'Mr. Cladwell,' 'Follow Your Heart,' and 'Privelege to Pee.' (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from a new episode of the animated Disney+ series Kindergarten: The Musical, featuring Vincent Rodriguez III. Watch it now! (more...)

Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. Follow DeWitt's five simple steps to better tapping in this video! (more...)

BroadwayWorld has your behind the scenes look at the upcoming Black Excellence on Broadway concert, being presented at The Green Room 42! Hear from Aisha Jackson and more. (more...)

Video has been released from last Thursday’s galvanizing musical uprising Dear Everything, the one-night-only concert event. Check it out here! (more...)

In this video, The Outsiders understudy extraordinaire Josh Strobl, who is usually onstage eight times a week in the ensemble, breaks down how he manages doing double understudy duty as Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade. (more...)

Stage and screen star Josh Gad has put pen to paper to tell his story. His new memoir, In Gad We Trust, is a heartfelt and hilarious collection of essays about his career highlights and all of the inbetweens. Watch in this video!​ (more...)

Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about. (more...)

Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical. Watch in this video as Jimbo chats more about the new gig and what's coming up next! (more...)

On Monday night, internet sensation Trisha Paytas, made her long-awaited Broadway debut in one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. See footage from the night here! (more...)

Get a first look at footage and opening night photos of Mystic Pizza at Paper Mill Playhouse. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. (more...)

Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. (more...)

Yonge Street Theatricals will soon present the new musical LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Check out a brand-new music video for “Poetry,” filmed in studio with actress Isabella Esler, who plays Alice. (more...)

Rumor has it that Anastasia will be back in NYC this winter when it arrives at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center. The one-night-only event arrives as a part of Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series. Watch this video to find out more about how they are preparing for the event and what audiences can expect. (more...)

Watch in this video as Jonathan Groff and Alex Timbers are joined by the rest of the cast of Just In Time (which also includes Erika Henningsen, Michele Pawk, Gracie Lawrence) to explain what the show is all about. (more...)

Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! Watch in this video as we chat with Adam Pascal and Nick Adams. (more...)

Get an exciting first look and listen at SMASH on Broadway featuring an exciting new version of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s iconic, “Let Me Be Your Star”! See the video! (more...)

Get a first look at Encores! City Center's production of Urinetown, featuring Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), and more. The video features highlights from the starry production, opening tonight and running through February 16. (more...)

The Jonathan Larson Project begins performances Off-Broadway in February. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek into the production here! Learn more about the production. (more...)

Rehearsals are now underway for Urinetown, which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Styles, Rainn Wilson, Keala Settle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and more. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)