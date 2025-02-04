Video: Robyn Hurder Sings 'Let Me Be Your Star' From SMASH on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robyn Hurder proves her star power in an exciting first look and listen at SMASH on Broadway! The production will feature an exciting new version of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s iconic, “Let Me Be Your Star”!

In the video. watch as Robyn and the show's talented ensemble perform the revamped opening number of SMASH'S musical within a musical.

About SMASH

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott.”

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

SMASH will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for SMASH. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.