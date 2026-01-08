Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli Join TITANIQUE Broadway Cast

The Broadway transfer of Titanique has announced some of its cast! Alongside Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle, who will lead the Broadway company as Celine Dion, are: four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) returns as Victor Garber; and Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson, a role he originated off-Broadway, where the musical recently completed a record-breaking three-year run in June 2025.

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks. A Broadway Pre-Sale begins on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 12, 2026.

About Titanique

The original music, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, which will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

Meet the Broadway Cast of Titanique

Jim Parsons (Ruth Dewitt Bukater). Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jim Parsons most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. Directed by Kenny Leon and also starring Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Ephraim Sykes and Richard Thomas, among others, the play was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Parsons was nominated for a Tony for the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play on Broadway, opposite Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger. He was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play, and the play received nominations from the OCC, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards. Parsons recently wrapped production on The Leader, opposite Vera Farmiga, the true-crime thriller inspired by the story of the infamous religious group Heaven’s Gate. He starred alongside Ben Aldridge In Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert based on Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir of the same title. His company That’s Wonderful Productions produced the film as well as the CBS hit “Young Sheldon” and “Call Me Kat.” Parsons received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the recent Off-Broadway revival of the musical A Man of No Importance for The Classic Stage Company, with the show also earning nominations for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. In 2020, Parsons starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, and previously starred in the Broadway production of the show as well. He starred on Broadway in An Act of God, written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum and directed by Joe Mantello, and the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Harvey. Parsons received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart, starring opposite Ellen Barkin, John Benjamin Hickey, and Joe Mantello. The Normal Heart won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and was presented with Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Outstanding Ensemble Performance. Parsons’ other stage performances include: The Castle, The Countess, The Tempest, and As You Like It. Parsons' breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit ”The Big Bang Theory.” His performance garnered him numerous awards from the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice, among many others. The show was the #1 comedy in America and many parts of the world, and made history as the longest running multi-camera sitcom ever with 279 shows.

Deborah Cox (Unsinkable Molly Brown) is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, Broadway performer, and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee whose career spans music, theater, television, and film. She most recently received a Grammy Award nomination in 2025 for The Wiz (Best Musical Theater Album), in which she starred as Glinda and was co-producer of the theatrical production, underscoring her continued impact on both the stage and in the recording arts. An internationally celebrated vocalist, Cox has achieved six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles, and an extraordinary 13 #1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart, earning her a place at No. 23 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Top Dance Club Artists” list. Her sophomore album produced two #1 R&B classics, including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” which spent 14 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart, the longest run in history at the time. On Broadway, Deborah made her stage debut in 2004 in the title role of Aida, later appearing in major musical productions including Josephine, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Bodyguard. Her work seamlessly bridges contemporary music and musical theater, marking her as one of the rare artists equally at home in both worlds. On screen, she has received rave reviews for her performances on BET’s “First Wives Club” and HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated “Station Eleven.” Beyond performance, she is recognized for her long-standing commitment to social justice and LGBTQ+ community advocacy. In 2022, she reached a historic milestone as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. That same year, she received the Key to her hometown, City of Toronto, declaring September 23 “Deborah Cox Day,” and was honored with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, capping a landmark year of recognition.

Frankie Grande (Victor Garber/Luigi) is a multihyphenate performer, producer, and host who has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” In June, Frankie released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records. Most recently, Frankie starred as Dr. Frank ’N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse. @frankiejgrande

Constantine Rousouli (Jack Dawson, Co-Author) is ecstatic to be reprising his star-making role as Jack Dawson in the Olivier Award–winning smash TITANIQUE (Best New Comedy), which he co-created and originally starred in Off-Broadway. Most recently, he was seen as Bert in The Big Gay Jamboree Off-Broadway, and previously as Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions: The Musical. His Broadway credits include Hairspray (Link Larkin), Wicked (Fiyero), and GHOST (Sam Wheat, standby). National Tours include Hairspray (Link Larkin), Legally Blonde (Warner Huntington III), and Wicked (Fiyero u/s). Television credits include AJ and the Queen (Jordan), 9-1-1 on FOX (Miles), The Other Two (Justin), Charmed (Hunter Caine), The Deuce on HBO (Felix Smash), How to Be a Vampire on The CW (Gustav), and the PBS special Broadway at the White House.

Marla Mindelle (Céline Dion, Co-Author) co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway musical Titanique, for which she won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Best Performer in a Musical for her portrayal of Céline Dion; the production also won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical and the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Comedy. She also co-wrote and starred as Stacey in the Lortel-winning Off-Broadway musical The Big Gay Jamboree. Broadway credits include the original casts of Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert) and Cinderella (Stepsister Gabrielle), as well as South Pacific, and national tour credits include The Drowsy Chaperone (Kitty). On screen, she appears as resident bitch Olivia in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Special” and is in the upcoming movie, I Play Rocky. @marlamindelle, www.marlamindelle.com