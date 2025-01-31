Exclusive: Life is a DRAG for Nick Adams and Adam Pascal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! We have some stars for you this week on The Roundtable to tell us all about it!

First, we have a true theatre icon! Tony nominee Adam Pascal is here! We were obsessed with Rent. We loved Aida. We sang along with Pretty Woman, but you have never seen Adam like this! Hear his journey back to NYC and the theatre stage. This is his first off-Broadway show since Rent! So light a candle, write one great song, and hear Adam tell all!

Then, Nick Adams is here! Nick has been a theatre staple for years. From his Broadway work like Priscilla Queen of the Desert to La Cage to tours like Falsettos, Nick has been working! When he is not on stage, he has been killing the TV/movie game. Well, the stage called him back and this time with full makeup, hair, and costumes for days! Nick tells what life is like being in Drag!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon: