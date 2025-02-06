Video: Jonathan Groff is Bringing His Passion Project to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for the spring season, Just In Time is getting ready for Broadway. The story of iconic crooner Bobby Darin will come to life in a musical that is the result of a long collaboration between Tony winners Alex Timbers and Jonathan Groff. How will Groff bring Darin to life?

"It started with me watching clips of him on Youtube," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There is a primal need to perform that I connect with. He was this playboy crooner. I'm a musical theatre nerd from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He grew up in the Bronx. We couldn't be in more opposition as energies and people. But there was something in him that I saw that I felt like... I understand what this need is."

"It is such a wonderful, welcome collaboration," added Timbers. "What you see onstage is the product of the writers, designers, me, the choreographer... but it's really majorly a product of Jonathan's imagination."