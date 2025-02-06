Video: Josh Gad Is Telling All About His Tell-Some, In Gad We Trust

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Gad has stories to tell! The stage and screen star, who has appeared in such beloved hits as The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and most recently, Gutenberg! The Musical!, has put pen to paper to do just that. His new memoir, In Gad We Trust, is a heartfelt and hilarious collection of essays about his career highlights and all of the inbetweens.

For the first and possibly last time, Josh Gad dives into a wide array of personal topics: the lasting impact of his parents’ divorce; how he struggled with weight and self-image; his first big break; how everyone was sure his most successful ventures (both on the big screen and the stage) would fail; his take on fatherhood, and so much more. This trip down the rabbit hole of overly personal stories will distract readers from climate change, the downward descent of democracy in Western civilization, and the existential threat that AI poses to Drake’s music—with never-before-seen photos and few-to-no spelling errors.



"[I'm so excited to have] of the ability to share stories that I hope inspire everyone. I talk about my career, but also important things like my struggle with anxiety, weight, body image... I hope that's an inspiration for people who read the book," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I hope they see an ally and a friend and a person who has been through everything they have and has come out the other side of it."

Watch as Josh and Richard chat more about the new book during a visit to The Museum of Broadway.