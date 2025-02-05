Exclusive: Isabella Esler Sings 'Poetry' from Broadway-Aimed LIFE AFTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yonge Street Theatricals will soon present the new musical LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. With book, music & lyrics by Britta Johnson, one of Canada’s most acclaimed young composers, lyricists and writers for musical theatre, LIFE AFTER will play a limited engagement from Wednesday, April 16 – Sunday, May 4, 2025 as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season. The production is directed by Annie Tippe.

Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter's optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.