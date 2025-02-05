Exclusive: Isabella Esler Sings 'Poetry' from Broadway-Aimed LIFE AFTER

Life After will begin performance on April 16 in Toronto.
Yonge Street Theatricals will soon present the new musical LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. With book, music & lyrics by Britta Johnson, one of Canada’s most acclaimed young composers, lyricists and writers for musical theatre, LIFE AFTER will play a limited engagement from Wednesday, April 16 – Sunday, May 4, 2025 as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season. The production is directed by Annie Tippe.
Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter's optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a brand-new music video for “Poetry,” filmed in studio with actress Isabella Esler, who plays Alice. Watch the full song here!
