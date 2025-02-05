Video: Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Alex Joseph Greyson & More Are Bringing Back ANASTASIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Have you heard?! Rumor has it that Anastasia will be back in NYC this winter when it arrives at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center. The one-night-only event arrives as a part of Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series, which in past years has brought us star-studded concert versions of Children of Eden, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and many more.

This year's event is extra special because it will reunite some of the musical's original Broadway cast.

"People often ask, if you could go back in time and do one show over again... I would pick this one because it was just such a joyous two years we had in New York," explained John Bolton, who returns to play Vlad. "It was because of the company, the beautiful show that [Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty] wrote, and our wonderful fans. To get to do this... I'm a lucky man."

"Everyone from the original Broadway cast became very close," added Christy Altomare, who returns as Anya. "What's cool about this production is that we have people from the original, people from the two tours, and new people! It's going to be a love-fest of Anastasia!"

"Home, love, extended family!" joked Bolton.

Directed by Broadway veterans Sarah Hartmann and Tom Murray, the production will also feature a 400-voice chorus, and the renowned New York City Chamber Orchestra.

"The really cool thing about working in the theatre... it inspires me to go back to all of the things that I've learned and take this opportunity to take the wisdom and experience and do the best that I can do," added Alex Joseph Grayson, who will play Dmitry. "Hopefully it lands with these young people and becomes an educational experience just by doing the thing that I do!"