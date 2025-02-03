Video: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Rehearsal Sneak Peek - Hear From Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jonathan Larson Project begins performances on February 14 at the Orpheum Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek into rehearsals for the production here!

The Jonathan Larson Project will star Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Taylor Iman-Jones, and Jason Tam. It will play a limited engagement for 16 weeks only. In the video, hear from Adam Chandler-Berat, Andy Mientus, and more!

Chandler Berat shared, "In this show, when I hear it, when I experience it, it feels to me like a survival guide for how to get through really tough times. If you really listen to the show, if you're really open to it, it's like a balm for the spirit."