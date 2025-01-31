Video: Just Clowning Around with DRAG: THE MUSICAL's Jimbo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical.

"In drag, we do lip syncing, but [Drag: The Musical] was my first time doing a musical theatre production where I'm actually singing live! There's nowhere to hide," Jimbo told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You're either singing or you're not! It brought a new energy and a new sense of excitement and fear and adrenaline."

Starring in a hit musical about community and acceptance is not a responsibility that Jimbo takes lightly. "I think that now more than ever, artists need to come together to represent our communities and be the voice out there in the world saying that we're here, we're visible, we're queer, we're valid, we have a place, we have rights... I really hope that all of us can ban together and keep celebrating and showing the world that queer people are beautiful, trans people are beautiful, and we all deserve a place and space to thrive and live."