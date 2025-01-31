Video: Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Are Getting Ready for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. The production will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555 beginning February 7 with an opening on February 23.

The semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio and her gay son spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

"Matthew [Lombardo]'s wit is just so familiar to the comedy in my own household," explained Doyle during a break from rehearsals. "I recognize these characters! I wanted to tell the story of a relationship between a mother and a gay son. It is something very specific and it's not something that we see a lot in media. I was just so drawn to their love."

Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about.