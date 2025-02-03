Exclusive Video: Behind the Scenes of BLACK EXCELLENCE ON BROADWAY Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has your behind the scenes look at the upcoming Black Excellence on Broadway concert, being presented on February 9th, 2025 at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42.

In the video, Aisha Jackson shares, "Black Excellence on Broadway was created out of a need and a want to make space for us to uplift the beautiful black aritsts who have created a path for us to be present on The Great White Way.” See more and watch Hailee Kaleem Wright perform 'Fabulous, Baby!' here!

This year’s roster features Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz), Nicholas Ward (The Music Man), Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rouge), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Treston Henderson (The Wiz), Tony nominees Amber Iman (Lempicka) and Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square), Kayla Davion (TINA), and Aisha Jackson (The Notebook). Raven Chareal and Dev will represent the “Future of Broadway.” Each performer will honor a Black Broadway legend that has paved the way for Black artists on The Great White Way! The luminaries chosen by the cast are invited as VIPs and given flowers, literally and figuratively, for their impact on our lives and this industry.

This will be an ASL Interpreted event. Livestream tickets are also available.

Music Director is Paul Byssainthe Jr. (The Wiz); Band members are Shawn Dustin, Michelle Osbourne (The Wiz), Keyanna Hutchinson; the Producer is Love & Light Productions LLC (Aisha Jackson); the Co-Producer- Kayla Davion.

