Video: Signature Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Rehearses 'Carnaval del Barrio'

Watch the cast of In The Heights at Signature Theatre rehearse "Carnaval del Barrio." The video features Ángel Lozada as Usnavi, Berto Fernández as Piragua Guy, and more of the cast of Signature's new production, set to open on February 11.

Joining Lozada and Fernández is Karmine Alers (Broadway’s RENT, On Your Feet) as Daniela, Carianmax Benitez (Keegan’s Seussical, Merrily We Roll Along) as Carla, Nicolas Garza (Seattle Rep’s In the Heights, ZACH Theatre’s The Inheritance) as Sonny, Victoria Gómez (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Keegan’s Seussical) as Nina, Rayanne Gonzales (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd) as Abuela Claudia, Crissy Guerrero (Two River Theater’s American Mariachi, Dallas Theatre Center’s In the Heights) as Camila, Chibueze Ihuoma (Broadway’s Hadestown, Hangar Theater’s Once) as Benny, Michael Marrero (National Tour of Peter Pan, Gateway Playhouse’s SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as Graffiti Pete, Rudy Martinez (Cleveland Playhouse’s In The Heights, Marriot Theatre’s In the Heights) as Kevin, and Adriana Scalice (National Tour of Six, National Tour of Mean Girls) as Vanessa.

The ensemble of In the Heights is rounded out by Nichole Forde (Off-Broadway’s Anne of Green Gables, Gatehouse Playhouse’s Evita), Steven Nicolás Franco (Monumental Theatre Company’s Spring Awakening, Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale), José J. Muñoz (The MUNY’s In the Heights, GC Productions’ Cats), Pepin (National Tour of On Your Feet, Olney Theatre Center’s Fiddler on the Roof), Matt Rivera (National Tour of On Your Feet, The MUNY’s Legally Blonde), Alanna Sibrián (Imagination Stage’s Cinderella: A Salsa Fairytale, NYU’s Mariposa), and Kristen Tarragó (National Tour of On Your Feet, Miami Children’s Theater’s A Chorus Line). Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Gateway Playhouse’s Evita), Jared Martin (Mac-Haydn Theatre’s A Chorus Line), Tony Mercado (The Belmont Theatre’s CATS), and Graciela Rey (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) are swings.

The musical features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive, Water by the Spoonful). The production is directed by James Vásquez (The Old Globe Theatre’s Tiny Beautiful Things, Denver Center Theatre Company’s American Mariachi), with choreography by Shani Talmor (National Tour of On Your Feet, The MUNY’s Legally Blonde) and music direction by Angie Benson (Signature’s Soft Power, HAIR).

Performances run through May 4, 2025 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available at SigTheatre.org.

In the Heights is the joyous Tony Award-winning triumph by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Quiara Alegría Hudes (Daphne’s Dive). Lights up on Washington Heights, NYC where the streets are full of music, and everybody’s got a dream.