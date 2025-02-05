Video: URINETOWN Takes the Stage At City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Encores! City Center's production of Urinetown, featuring Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), and more. The video features highlights from the starry production, opening tonight and running through February 16.

The cast for Urinetown also includes Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Christopher Fitzgerald (Officer Barrel), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Lockstock), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong), and John Yi (Tiny Tom).

In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

City Center’s 2025 Encores! series includes Urinetown (Feb 5 – 16), Love Life (Mar 26 – 30), and Wonderful Town (Apr 30 – May 11).