Video: Trisha Paytas Makes Broadway Debut in TRISHA PAYTAS’ BIG BROADWAY DREAM

On Monday night, internet sensation Trisha Paytas, made her long-awaited Broadway debut in one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The evening featured performances from Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Once Upon a Mattress), Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Parade), Broadway breakout star Joy Woods (Gypsy), Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (Romeo + Juliet), and Amber Ardolino as well as an ensemble, all making their Broadway debuts, featuring Morgan Bryant, Beau Harmon, Joshua Dawson, Lena Matthews, Jimena Flores Sanchez, and Michael Santomassimo.



Trisha Paytas’s Big Broadway Dream is directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl. The creative team features Kelsey Fox & Simon Henriques (additional material by), Joriah Kwame (composer), Caite Hevner (production design), Sarafina Bush (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design) Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Michael Aarons (music coordinator) and Patrick Sulken (music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements). Read BroadwayWorld's interview with choreographer Sarah Meahl here!



All net proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund in their work to help those in need in the entertainment industry who were displaced or lost their homes due to the California wildfires.

