Original Stars of OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Depart Broadway Production in February

The original cast members of Operation Mincemeat on Broadway have extended their run with the show for an extra week! David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts will now perform through February 22nd 2026. There has not yet been an announcement about cast replacements.

Operation Mincemeat's will play at the Golden Theatre through April 26, 2026. The production has been extended five times.

Across 1,649 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.