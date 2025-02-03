Photos & Video: Jane Fonda & More at V's DEAR EVERYTHING Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photos and video have been released from last Thursday’s galvanizing musical uprising Dear Everything, the one-night-only concert event. Dear Everything was written and narrated by Tony and Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and featured Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda and actor and activist Rosario Dawson delivering closing words. The event took place at Terminal 5 in New York City. See photos and videos here!



Rosario Dawson said in a speech following the performance, alongside Jane Fonda, “I’ve been just so blown away by the different ways [V] keeps bracing us with language and opportunities to create community and put that connection – that apex of art and activism – together, which we so critically need. We need to be moved with joy to do this intense, hard work. This could not be more relevant and coming out at a better time.” Dawson continued, “What we have, in our community, is true power. Only the negative can happen if we don’t get involved.”



The concert featured music by Grammy Award Nominee Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & Eren Cannata; lyrics by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & V; with contributions by Idina Menzel; orchestrations by Daniel Crean; choreography by Christiana Hunte; and direction by Tony Award winner and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), Diane Paulus.



Along with V (formerly Eve Ensler), the company included Latrice Pace, YDE, Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Terrence Archie, Caesar Samayoa, Benny Elledge and Allison Guinn. The concert event also featured The Broadway for Arts Education Choir.



Dear Everything (formerly known as WILD during its 2021 concert-production premiere at American Repertory Theater) follows a group of young people in a small town whose determination to save their local forest endows them with powers they never knew they had. Dear Everything reminds us of our powerful connection to the earth and the power of collective action.



Dear Everything’s story uplifts the most pressing issue of today: the climate crisis. Its anthemic pop and folk music speaks to the tension of our times: while adults are focused on surviving the now, youth have a fierce eye on the future. The project has been developed at the A.R.T., a renowned incubator of new work known for theatrical innovation, groundbreaking approaches to audience engagement, and the creation of theatrical events that serve as a catalyst to inspire and create change.

