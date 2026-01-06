Video: Man Yells at MAMMA MIA! Audience Members For Being 'Loud and Obnoxious' at Recent Performance

A video is going viral after a man was seen yelling at fellow audience members during a recent performance of Mamma Mia! on Broadway. The performance took place on January 3, and the video was then posted on social media, including Instagram by user deejaykahle.

The man can be heard loudly yelling for security, stating that the section of audience members around him has been "loud and obnoxious."

"Now they want to use profanity in front of my nieces," the man can be heard saying. "You want to make a scene? I’m going to make a scene! Mess with my teenage nieces again."

While the video itself does not have context for what happened before the man's outburst, one audience member commented on the video on Instagram, alleging that, "One of the women definitely was drinking and the other 2 were singing very loudly during the performance. What you don't see is the man did begin out asking them to stop and they responded with f-bombs and other choice words."

The commentor noted that, "Security took them both into the lobby I believe and then he did return and apologize to those around him and security/police removed the woman and her party for the remainder of the performance."

Reps for Mamma Mia! did not respond to BroadwayWorld's request for comment.

Watch the full video: