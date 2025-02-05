Video: 5 Tap Dancing Tips from DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. Follow DeWitt's five simple steps to better tapping in this video!