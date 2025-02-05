News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: 5 Tap Dancing Tips from DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

DeWitt Fleming, Jr. is the tap choreographer for A Wonderful World.

Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr., who not only plays 'Lincoln Perry' in Broadway's A Wonderful World, but is also the show's tap choreographer. Follow DeWitt's five simple steps to better tapping in this video!

DeWitt's Off-Broadway credits include: NY City Center's The Tap Dance Kid (Daddy Bates), MCC's The Lonely Few (u/s Paul), Pearl (Bill Bailey) Ductman (Clay), Orphan Train (Conductor). Regional: The Last of the Red Hot Mamas (Bojangles), After Midnight, The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie/Ruby), Jelly's Last Jam (Jelly), Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon). National Tours: Riverdance (Lead Tapper, Baritone Soloist). TV/Film: "Boardwalk Empire," "Limitless," "How to be Single." DeWitt is a Capezio athlete and owner of DeW It Right Tap mics. www.dewittflemingjr.com





