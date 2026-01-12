Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re kicking off another day with all the top news, videos, and must-see moments from the theatre world. Last night was abuzz with Whitney Leavitt—known for “Dancing with the Stars” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”—making her way to CHICAGO on Broadway, plus the highly-anticipated digital release of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of RAGTIME’s cast recording. Critics have weighed in on the sci-fi thriller BUG starring Carrie Coon, and there’s more in store with exclusive performances from the KINKY BOOTS tour and a first look at the Metropolitan Opera’s I PURITANI. Plus, Tony Kushner stopped by MESSY WHITE GAYS off-Broadway, and we celebrate big news from the industry’s brightest stars. Whether you’re looking for hot photo moments, exclusive videos, or the latest show extensions (BUG, STARLIGHT EXPRESS), we’ve got you covered. Let’s jump into today’s headlines!
Video: From TV to Broadway... Whitney Leavitt Is Dancing Her Way to CHICAGO
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. Watch as she checks in ahead of her debut in this video.
Video: RAGTIME Releases 2025 Broadway Cast Recording; Watch the Cast Perform 'Journey On'
The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, is now available digitally! CD and vinyl releases will follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively. Listen to the album here!
Review Roundup: Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and More Star in BUG on Broadway
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the first Broadway production of Tracy Letts' Bug, the sci-fi thriller written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Read reviews for the production!
| Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour Stars Perform Acoustic 'Not My Father's Son'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” and Noah Silverman singing an acoustic version of “Not My Father's Son” from North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, with accompaniment by Callum Murphy on guitar.. (more...)
| Video: Bellini’s I PURITANI at the Metropolitan Opera
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at The Metropolitan Opera's new staging of Vincenzo Bellini’s I Puritani, marking the company’s first new production of the opera in nearly 50 years.. (more...)
Exclusive: Krystina Alabado & More Stage Alums Star in Trailer for New Dark Comedy SMILE… THE WORST IS YET TO COME
Video: Alan Cumming Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photos: Tony Kushner Visits MESSY WHITE GAYS Off-Broadway
Photos: Demi Moore Hosts Los Angeles SONG SUNG BLUE Screening with Kate Hudson
Photos: Tony Kushner Visits MESSY WHITE GAYS Off-Broadway
STARLIGHT EXPRESS Sets Final West End Extension, Plus 2027 World Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express will extend its award-winning run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the final time. The production will launch a world tour in 2027.. (more...)
