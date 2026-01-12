 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Jan. 12, 2026
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're kicking off another day with all the top news, videos, and must-see moments from the theatre world. Last night was abuzz with Whitney Leavitt—known for "Dancing with the Stars" and Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"—making her way to CHICAGO on Broadway, plus the highly-anticipated digital release of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of RAGTIME's cast recording. Critics have weighed in on the sci-fi thriller BUG starring Carrie Coon, and there's more in store with exclusive performances from the KINKY BOOTS tour and a first look at the Metropolitan Opera's I PURITANI. Plus, Tony Kushner stopped by MESSY WHITE GAYS off-Broadway, and we celebrate big news from the industry's brightest stars. Whether you're looking for hot photo moments, exclusive videos, or the latest show extensions (BUG, STARLIGHT EXPRESS), we've got you covered. Let's jump into today's headlines!


 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image
Video: From TV to Broadway... Whitney Leavitt Is Dancing Her Way to CHICAGO

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. Watch as she checks in ahead of her debut in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image
Video: RAGTIME Releases 2025 Broadway Cast Recording; Watch the Cast Perform 'Journey On'

The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, is now available digitally! CD and vinyl releases will follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively. Listen to the album here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image
Review Roundup: Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and More Star in BUG on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the first Broadway production of Tracy Letts' Bug, the sci-fi thriller written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Read reviews for the production!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour Stars Perform Acoustic 'Not My Father's Son'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” and Noah Silverman singing an acoustic version of “Not My Father's Son” from North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, with accompaniment by Callum Murphy on guitar.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image Video: Bellini’s I PURITANI at the Metropolitan Opera
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at The Metropolitan Opera's new staging of Vincenzo Bellini’s I Puritani, marking the company’s first new production of the opera in nearly 50 years.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image Exclusive: Krystina Alabado & More Stage Alums Star in Trailer for New Dark Comedy SMILE… THE WORST IS YET TO COME
by Josh Sharpe
Check out an exclusive first-look at the trailer for Smile...The Worst is Yet to Come, a new indie dark comedy film featuring a cast of stage stars, including Mean Girls alum Krystina Alabado.. (more...)

Video: Alan Cumming Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! You can watch the full ceremony here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More Image Photos: Tony Kushner Visits MESSY WHITE GAYS Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
At a recent performance of Messy White Gays off-Broadway, Tony Kushner and his husband Mark Harris paid a visit. The pair posed with members of the cast after the performance. Check out photos here.. (more...)

Photos: Demi Moore Hosts Los Angeles SONG SUNG BLUE Screening with Kate Hudson
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, January 7, Song Sung Blue star and Actor Award Nominee Kate Hudson attended a special screening event at Soho House Los Angeles, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Demi Moore. Check out photos from the event now.. (more...)

Industry Insights
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack Will Receive The Association of Performing Arts Professionals' Arts Champion Award
by Stephi Wild
The Association of Performing Arts Professionals as announced that Colleen Jennings-Roggensack has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the national Arts Champion Award. Learn more here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Review: LA TRAVIATA, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Clementine Scott
Opera as a whole may be too reliant on museum pieces, on endless identikit revivals designed to secure bums on seats. But in the case of Richard Eyre’s 1994 La traviata, the old adage might be true: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.. (more...)
Staged Reading of New Musical About Johnny Maestro Comes to The Vogel
by Stephi Wild
A new theatrical event is coming to The Vogel Theater on Monday, January 12th at 6:00 PM.  It is an invitation only reading The Last Carol, a new musical about the life and music of the legendary Johnny Maestro.. (more...)
Original Stars of OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Depart Broadway Production in February
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The original cast members of Operation Mincemeat on Broadway have extended their run with the show for an extra week!. (more...)
Broadway and Screen Actor John Cunningham Dies at 93
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor John Cunningham died on Tuesday, January 6 at the age of 93. Learn more and read his obituary here.. (more...)
BUG on Broadway Starring Carrie Coon Will Extend for Additional Two Weeks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will extend its run for an additional two weeks.. (more...)
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Releases New Block of Tickets
by Stephi Wild
A new block of tickets will go on sale for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. Tickets go on sale on January 9 at 10:00AM ET.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET & More Top 2026 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, Blue Moon, and more have made the longlist for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, which includes the films that will advance to the nominating stage of voting.. (more...)
HELL'S KITCHEN to Present 'Legends of Gospel Week' Honoring Donald Lawrence and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In continued celebration of Dr. King’s life and enduring legacy, Hell's Kitchen on Broadway will present a special activation, “Legends of Gospel Week,” saluting the trailblazing gospel artists and faith leaders.. (more...)

STARLIGHT EXPRESS Sets Final West End Extension, Plus 2027 World Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express will extend its award-winning run at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the final time. The production will launch a world tour in 2027.. (more...)

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"When the moon is in the seventh house
and Jupiter aligns with Mars
then peace will guide the planets
and love will steer the stars."

- Hair

