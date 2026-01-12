Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 12, 2026- Critics Stop By BUG On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re kicking off another day with all the top news, videos, and must-see moments from the theatre world. Last night was abuzz with Whitney Leavitt—known for “Dancing with the Stars” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”—making her way to CHICAGO on Broadway, plus the highly-anticipated digital release of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of RAGTIME’s cast recording. Critics have weighed in on the sci-fi thriller BUG starring Carrie Coon, and there’s more in store with exclusive performances from the KINKY BOOTS tour and a first look at the Metropolitan Opera’s I PURITANI. Plus, Tony Kushner stopped by MESSY WHITE GAYS off-Broadway, and we celebrate big news from the industry’s brightest stars. Whether you’re looking for hot photo moments, exclusive videos, or the latest show extensions (BUG, STARLIGHT EXPRESS), we’ve got you covered. Let’s jump into today’s headlines!