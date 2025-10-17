Videos You Missed This Week: RAGTIME, ROMY & MICHELE and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall has officially arrived and a new season is very much in swing. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 17, 2025 with videos from Ragtime, Romy & Michele, and more!

Adam Gopnik is hitting the stage this fall! The best-selling author and legendary New Yorker writer returns to New York with his autobiographical solo show, playing October 17-26 at The Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center. Watch in this video as he explains what audiences can expect! (more...)

Stage veterans Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale are all turning back the clocks of theater history with Blue Moon. Check out our conversation with the performers who discuss the relationship between songwriters Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers. (more...)

There's new music playing on 65th Street. The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company. (more...)

Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway and West End favorite Marisha Wallace. She just ended an acclaimed Broadway run in Cabaret, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already! Watch in this video as she sings through the roles that she hopes to play one day. (more...)

Eli Rallo reveals why releasing her book is a good kind of crazy. Watch a video of her discussing her new book of essays, Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?, which give a universal look at life in your 20s, as told by a true theatre kid. (more...)

Watch video footage from the first preview of Chess on Broadway! The new video shows the buzzy audience arriving at the theatre and purchasing merchandise before the three stars make their entrance. (more...)

Survival Jobs: A Podcast returns with an episode full of laughter, inspiration, and theatre sparkle! Hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with the hilarious and powerhouse performer Carly Sakolove, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Rosie in the revival of Mamma Mia! Watch in this video. (more...)

Video: How Simon Stone’s Theater Work Shaped His Approach to THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10

BroadwayWorld caught up with theater director Simon Stone, who spoke about his new film The Woman in Cabin 10, why he was excited to make a psychological thriller, and how his theater experience has made him a better film director. Check it out now. (more...)

Rehearsals have officially begin for teh New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Muscial. Watch in this video as Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy) and Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker) perform 'Mine, All Mine', which has been added since the London production. (more...)

Video: Bill Condon on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Completes the CABARET and CHICAGO Trilogy

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with writer and director Bill Condon, who shared insights about the project, including how it completes a trilogy with Cabaret and Chicago. (more...)

Video: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has released new footage from the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe. Watch the video here! (more...)

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with actor Tonatiuh, who shared what it was like to fulfill his dream of performing in a musical, working with Jennifer Lopez, and more. (more...)

Video: Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Are Getting Ready for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the play is all about! (more...)

It’s a BroadwayWorld exclusive! Illusionist Rob Lake, one of the world’s most celebrated magicians, joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a conversation that’s pure theatrical magic. From his spectacular stage illusions to his upcoming Broadway-inspired projects, Rob pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create wonder eight shows a week—and why Broadway holds a special kind of enchantment. Watch in this video. (more...)

In this episode, we're checking in with Emily Croft, who is the understudy for Donna and Rosie in Mamma Mia! What's it like covering two iconic characters? Watch in this video! (more...)

Video: Rob Lake & Kermit Preview Their Magical Broadway Debut

Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. Watch in this video as both Rob and Kermit chat about what to expect from the magical show. (more...)

Luna-on-How-KISS-OF-THE-SPIDER-WOMAN-Is-a-Celebration-of-Cinema-and-Theater-20251011">Video: Luna/">Diego Luna on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Is a Celebration of Cinema and Theater

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with actor Luna/">Diego Luna, who shared his passion for the project and how it serves as a reminder of the value of theater and cinema. (Luna-on-How-KISS-OF-THE-SPIDER-WOMAN-Is-a-Celebration-of-Cinema-and-Theater-20251011">more...)

Bringing an all new musical to Broadway is a piece of cake when that musical is as delightful as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch in this video as we give you a sneak peek of 'New York,' 'This Is the Place' and 'American Express' and listen as the company explains what the new musical is all about. (more...)

While the rest of Broadway is playing checkers, a real game of chess is about to go on at the Imperial Theatre. The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, is getting ready to begin performances. What's it all about...? Watch in this video! (more...)

What is Broadway was more like a Renaissance Faire? Audiences are finding out at San Diego's Old Globe, where the new musical Huzzah! is now running. The masterminds behind the merriment are none other than Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe. Watch in this video as they explain what it's all about and check out an exclusive sneak peek of the song 'Dragons' performed by Liisi LaFontaine and Cailen Fu. (more...)

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, the international Irish dance phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will return to the United States in 2026. Launching in Sarasota, Florida, the new show, RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, will play in 67 American cities from January to June 2026. (more...)

Performers included: Amy Weaver, Carly Sakolove, Haley Wright, Adia Olanthea Bell, Dean Cestari, Sarah Agrusa, Ethan Van Slyke, Lauren Soto, Caro Daye Attayek, George Vickers, Emily Croft, Jordan De Leon, Makoa, Blake Price, Gray Phillips, Lena Owens, Xavi Sotos Burgos, Grant Reynolds, Dorian Quinn, and more. Watch in this video! (more...)

Video: Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Give a Sneak Peek of ROMY & MICHELE

Romy and Michele are back! Romy & Michele: The Musical is preparing for previews off-Broadway at Stage 42. Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect and previews songs from the show! (more...)