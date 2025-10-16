Video: Taylor Trensch & Gabi Carrubba Sing 'Mine, All Mine' from BAT BOY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals have officially begin for teh New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Muscial. Watch in this video as Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy) and Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker) perform "Mine, All Mine", which has been added since the London production, and learn more about the score from composer Laurence O'Keefe.

Bat Boy will also star Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging. Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and puppet and prop design by Ray Wetmore.